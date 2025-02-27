Inspire Night Indigenous Jersey Auction Friday, February 28th

February 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Guelph Storm are auctioning off the Indspire Night Indigenous jerseys! The auction will begin on Friday, February 28th at 6:00pm and will end on Thursday, March 6th starting at 7:00pm with group 1. The funds raised will benefit Indspire, as they disburse financial awards, deliver various programs, and assist with resources to increase education rates for Indigenous students.

The jerseys are designed by Eugene Morrisseau, a Canadian artist and son of the late Norval Morrisseau of the Indian Group of Seven. Taking inspiration from the Guelph Storm logo and Indigenous elder teachings, Eugene created a jersey logo showcasing a grey Thunderbird with crimson and amber design elements. The Thunderbird is rising over the thunder and lightning, which includes the same crimson and amber. When you see thunder and lightning, a storm is brewing and the storm will clean and wipe away anything that stands in its way. The storm is representative of the cleaning and cleansing of Mother Earth, as told by Indigenous elders.

Please note, there is sales tax applied on the auction and the auction will include an overtime period. Overtime will start if you are the highest bidder on an item, and another bid is placed in the last 60 seconds of the auction. The overtime auction period will run for two minutes.

Click here to access the auction!

Group 1: Luchanko, Karabela, Paquette, Namestnikov, Katzin, Skvortsov

Group 2: McLean, Snelgrove, McGuire, Beauchesne, Serlin, Jovanovski

Group 3: Topp, Jenken, Ellsworth, McKenzie, McFadden, Stevens

Group 4: Frossard, Singh, Johnston, Spada, Teixeira, Bottineau

Group 5: McHattie, Young, Haley, Sutherland

Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2025

