Game Preview: Spirit at Barrie Colts

February 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Barrie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (32-23-1-1) visit the Barrie Colts (35-18-2-2) on Thursday, February 27th at Sadlon Arena.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 466 / RogersTV

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Sunday, February 23rd where they fell to the Windsor Spitfires 7-3 at the WFCU Centre. Igor Chernyshov and Zayne Parekh each picked up two assists while Michael Misa scored his 54th goal of the season.

Barrie last played on Wednesday, February 26th where they defeated the Guelph Storm 5-4 in a shootout at the Sleeman Centre. Riley Patterson scored twice while Cole Beaudoin scored the winning goal in the shootout.

Last Season:

Saginaw and Barrie faced off twice last season with the Spirit winning both matchups. The first game came on February 3rd where Saginaw won 4-3 in overtime at the Dow Event Center. Zayne Parekh tallied a goal and an assist on the game winning goal. Riley Patterson and Cole Beaudoin both scored and tallied an assist for Barrie despite the loss. These teams met again on February 15th at Sadlon Arena, which saw the Spirit leave with a 7-6 victory. Riley Patterson scored twice with Cole Beaudoin tallying three points for the Colts in the loss. Michael Misa notched a goal while Zayne Parekh picked up another goal and assist.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently riding a 23-game point streak. During that span Misa has tallied 24 goals and 28 assists (52 PTS). He sits at 244 career points, three shy of Ryan McDonough's franchise record of 247. Misa has recorded seven four-point nights through 54 games this season. Igor Chernyshov extended his point streak to five games on Sunday night, and has been held off the score sheet just once this season. In 12 games, Chernyshov has 32 points (12G-20A). Carson Harmer is leading all OHL rookies in points with 44. In 57 games Harmer has 20 goals and 24 assists. The Spirit expect to see defenseman Candon O'Neill make his OHL debut on Thursday in the wake of James Guo's two-game suspension. Saginaw's 12th-round pick in 2023, the 6'0 left-shot defenseman has 30 points in 51 games with the OJHL's Trenton Golden Hawks this season.

Canucks prospect Riley Patterson is leading the Colts in points with 55. In 54 games this season, Patterson has 24 goals and 31 assists. Cole Beaudoin has recorded a point in five of his last seven games. Beaudoin has totaled 19 goals and 24 assists in 42 games this season. Kashawn Aitcheson has been solid for Barrie this season. Aitcheson has tallied 20 goals and 25 assists in 54 games this season.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Barrie's NHL Drafted Players:

Anthony Romani (VAN)

Riley Patterson (VAN)

Brad Gardiner (DAL)

Emil Hemming (DAL)

Cole Beaudoin (UTA)

Dalyn Wakely (EDM)

Tristan Bertucci (DAL)

Gabriel Eliasson (OTT)

Beau Akey (EDM)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.