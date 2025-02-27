Spitfires Beat Petes 7-1

February 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Spitfires travelled east to visit the Electric City before stops in the Limestone city and the Nations capital on an eastern road-swing. On Thursday the Spitfires stopped in to visit the Petes of Peterborough for the 2nd matchup between the two teams. The Spitfires won 4-1 way back in November and were looking to quick off the road trip with a win. On Thursday, they did just that, as they dominated the young Petes club and won 7-1.

In the first period, the Spitfires would strike just 29 seconds in. A turnover to Protas and he couldn't score but found Abraham in front and he would score his 24th goal of the season. Just two minutes later, history would be made as Greentree found Protas who scored and both players recorded their 100 point on the season and the first time the Spitfires have had two 100+ point scorers in 30 years. Late in the frame, Spellacy would score his 14th goal and the Spitfires held a 3-0 lead heading into the second period.

In the second period, it would start the same as the first. Just 48 seconds in, the Spitfires would score with a powerplay tally as Greentree made it 4-0 with his 41st goal. Just over three minutes later, the Petes would score on a point shot by Ula for his 4th of the year. The Spitfires would respond just a minute and a half later as Wyatt Kennedy jumped in on the rush and put in his 3rd goal of the campaign. Five minutes later, Greentree would score his 2nd of the night again on the powerplay and the Spitfires were up 6-1 heading into the third period.

In the third period, the Petes would get upset that they were losing and would start fights all throughout the frame. The Spitfires kept their cool and were able to hold their own. Gaymes would add a late goal and the Spitfires skated to a big 7-1 win.

The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow in Kingston. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

