Spirit Steal a Point in OT Loss to Colts

February 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit right wing Nic Sima (right) faces off with the Barrie Colts

Barrie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Barrie Colts 5-4 in overtime on February 27th at the Sadlon Arena. Dima Zhilkin scored two goals while Calem Mangone had a goal and an assist. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw, recording 29 saves on 34 shots. Sam Hillebrandt was the starting goaltender for Barrie, stopping 35 of the 39 shots he faced.

Barrie opened in the scoring in this one as Gabriel Eliasson sent a shot past Oke and into the net. Bode Stewart and Owen Van Steensel recorded the assists as the Colts took a 1-0 lead.

The Spirit answered back as Dima Zhilkin buried a shot from the left-wing faceoff dot. Michael Misa and Hayden Barch got the assists which made it a 1-1 game at 14:00 of the period.

After 1: SAG 1 - 1 BAR (Total Shots: 8 - 14)

The Colts went back in front as Carter Lowe sent a pass across the crease to Beau Jelsma who tapped the puck into the net. Lowe and Riley Patterson tallied the assists as they took a 2-1 lead.

Zayne Parekh evened the game at 2-2 as he fired a shot from the blue line and into the back of the net through heavy traffic. Calem Mangone and Jacob Cloutier were credited with the assists.

Less than a minute later, Calem Mangone buried a shot over the glove of Hillebrandt to give Saginaw their first lead of the game. Carson Harmer picked up the lone assist after forcing an offensive zone turnover to made it a 3-2 game.

After 2: SAG 3 - 2 BAR (2nd Period Shots: 18 - 11 Totals Shots: 26 - 25)

Owen Van Steensel tied the game just 2:09 into the third period as he buried a backhand shot over the right shoulder of Oke. Anthony Romani tallied the assist from the corner battle as the score moved to 3-3.

Barrie capitalized while on a man advantage as Anthony Romani tucked the puck past the pad of Oke after some back-and-forth passing with Carter Lowe. Lowe recorded the assist as the Colts took a 4-3 lead.

With 1:24 remaining and the goaltender pulled, Michael Misa sent a shot through traffic from the point and Dima Zhilkin tipped it home. Misa and Zayne Parekh got the assists as the Spirit forced overtime.

After 3: SAG 4 - 4 BAR (3rd Period Shots: 13 - 7 Total Shots: 39 - 32)

Kashawn Aitcheson batted his own rebound out of the air and into the back of the net to give Barrie the win 32 seconds into overtime. Beau Jelsma was credited with the assist.

FINAL: SAG 4 - 5 BAR (OT Period Shots: 0 - 2 Total Shots: 39 - 34)

Powerplays: SAG 0/1 BAR 1/3

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (29 Saves / 33 Shots L) BAR Sam Hillebrandt (35 Saves / 39 Shots W)

Saginaw travels to Sudbury on Friday, February 28th to the Wolves at the Sudbury Community Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

