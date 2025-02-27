in Meridian Centre Finale, Former IceDog Pano Fimis Scores Game-Winner for Erie

St. Catharines, Ontario - A push-game would await the Erie Otters in their final trip of the season to the Meridian Centre. Coming in with four-straight losses, the Otters would look to bust their slump against a Niagara IceDogs team that had dropped its last 11 contests. Without goaltender Owen Flores in net for the IceDogs, Erie would look to finally re-find its offensive spark and pick up a much-needed victory.

Defensively speaking, the opening period of the contest would be nearly disastrous for Erie against a floundering IceDogs team. In the span of 6:59, Niagara would strike three times from Mathiew Paris (5), Kevin He (28), and Mike Levin (13) to jump to a 3-0 lead on 11 shots. Down 14-7 in shots, Erie would turn the tide thanks to a much-needed goal by Alex Messier (2) with just over three minutes left. From here, Erie would knot shots up at 14-all, and start to build a bit more offensive consistency. Through 20 minutes of play, Erie would have a spark to get this game back in their direction in the second, down 3-1.

Momentum is a funny thing - so fleeting, but so valuable. With a strong finish to period one, Erie would absolutely own the momentum segment of the middle frame. Despite shots being tied up 14-14, that would come with Erie outshooting the IceDogs 7-0 to close the first. The domination and lopsided shots would continue in the second, as the Otters would control the frame's shots 14-5. As a result of it, shots would turn to goals. Less than three minutes into the second 20, Callum Hughes (8) would record his second point of the night to get within a goal, 3-2. Just over 90 seconds later, Martin Misiak (17) would knot the game up at 3-3 as he would continue his career reign of terror at Niagara. Erie would control pace of play the whole middle frame, and look to take the win in the third period with a 28-19 shot advantage.

Erie would waste no time in the third period to take their first lead of the night, as Martin Misiak (18) would find his second of the game just :72 in. From there, it would be a race to the finish for the Erie Otters. With penalty trouble affecting the IceDogs in the final minutes of the contest, former IceDog captain Pano Fimis (25, PPG, GWG) would net the goal to make it 5-3 in his likely Meridian Centre finale. A late push by Ivan Galiyanov (8, SHG) would make it a 5-4 game, but Erie would hold off the final push by Niagara to finally bust the skid with a 5-4 win. With the loss, Niagara would drop its 12th straight.

