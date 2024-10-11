Indy Eleven Named to the IBJ "Most Popular Attractions" List

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven has been selected to the Top 25 attractions list on the 2024 IBJ (Indianapolis Business Journal) "Most Popular Attractions" list published today, which for efficiency purposes rank these top attractions by attendance.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside so many great places in Indianapolis, and especially within the city's sports landscape, on IBJ's Most Popular Attractions list," said Indy Eleven President & CEO Greg Stremlaw. "A top mission of our organization has always been to provide an exciting atmosphere at our home games to make it fun for fans of all ages."

With one regular-season home match remaining in 2024, Indy Eleven is second in the 24-team USL Championship in attendance with a 9,749 average in its 16 league home games.

The Eleven host Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday, October 19 at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium on Fan Appreciation Night. Single-game tickets for that match are available at Ticketmaster. For information on all ticket options visit the Indy Eleven Ticket Central. For questions, email tickets@indyeleven.com or call (317) 685-1100.

The Boys in Blue (13-10-8) are in fourth place in the USLC Eastern Conference with three games left in the regular season. The top eight teams in the East qualify for the playoffs, with the top four teams hosting the first round the first weekend in November. The Eleven are at third-place Detroit City FC on Saturday at 4 pm on ESPN+.

