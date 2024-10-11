FC Tulsa Welcome New Mexico United to ONEOK Field

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







Standings: FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 8W-13L-10D, ranking 9th in the Western Conference. North Carolina FC enters the match with a record of 18W-10L-3D, ranking 1st in the Western Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match: In the two clubs' first-ever meeting, FC Tulsa slipped to North Carolina FC, 2-0, on Wednesday evening at WakeMed Soccer Park. Former FC Tulsa midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa scored the opening goal in the 19th minute for North Carolina FC, with Evan Conway netting a penalty kick in the 81st minute. With the result, FC Tulsa return home with 34 points (8-13-10) while North Carolina FC jumped to 42 points (11-11-9). Entering as a battle of nine seeds in their respective conferences, FC Tulsa remains in ninth in the West, with North Carolina FC elevating into playoff seeding, slotting seventh in the East. Both sides were quiet in the opening segments of play, with the first shot attempt coming in the 12th minute from North Carolina FC. The home club continued to attack, with Rafa Mentzingen dribbling along the right wing for a low-rising shot in the 19th minute, but was blocked. Off the rebound, Da Costa made paydirt, firing off his shot from the top left of the goalie box before Johan Peñaranda could get into the play. North Carolina FC opened a three-minute, three-shot stretch in the 24th minute, but were all off target. FC Tulsa's defense held firm in the back half of the segment, leaving the home squad without a shot in the closing 22 minutes of the half, with Andrew Booth being blocked in the 43rd minute. FC Tulsa carried some aggression entering the second half with six shot attempts in the opening 20 minutes, but had each attempt fall off the mark. Aaron Bibout led the stint with three attempts, including one on target. North Carolina FC struck again in the 80th minute, with Conway earning his penalty after being tripped at the center of the 18-yard-box by Alexis Souahy. The forward squeezed the low, left-footed boot into the left corner, with Peñaranda going the other way. An active performance, Souahy posted the club's season high in passes on Wednesday, recording 93 in play.

Last Match-Up Against New Mexico United: After a six goal affair, FC Tulsa extended their undefeated streak to six matches with 3-3 draw in New Mexico. FC Tulsa got off to a rough start in New Mexico, allowing a goal in the first three minutes of the contest. Forward Jacobo Reyes scored his second goal of the 2024 season off a ball from Midfielder Marco Micaletto and past a diving Johan Peñaranda. Defender Alexis Souahy scored his first goal of the night and second of the season just 12 minutes after New Mexico opened the scoring. Souahy had a header from a perfectly placed freekick sent in from just outside the 18-yard-box by Diogo Pacheco, earning him his third assist of the season. After a foul inside the 18-yard-box by Owen Damm, the home side looked to regain the lead. In the 22nd minute, Forward Greg Hurst, stepped up and took the penalty kick, but July USL Championship Player of the Month, Johan Peñaranda, would easily deal with it and keep the score tied at one. The two sides battled out for the remainder of the first half and looked to get back on the board to take the lead. In the 44th minute, Defender Alexis Souahy scored his second of the night coming again off a header, this time Midfielder Boubacar Diallo served the ball in for Souahy. The fourth official indicated that there would be four minutes of added time but FC Tulsa only needed one to add to their lead. Diogo Pacheco sent a right footed shot to the back of the net for his fourth of the season. Pacheco's goal came after a New Mexico United defender attempted to clear the ball from the box, which Forward Stefan Stojanovic intercepted. Stojanovic connected with Pacheo on a short pass before Pacheco buried it. Coming back from the break, both sides made two substitutions in hopes of getting fresh legs out on the pitch. Just four minutes after the second half began, half time substitution, Midfielder Harry Swartz, would cut the New Mexico deficit to one. The ball was served in by Forward Jacobo Reyes to Midfielder Marco Micaletto, which Johan Peñaranda blocked. Harry Swartz got a foot on the rebound and found the back of the net. FC Tulsa played in their half of the field for a majority of the second half, struggling to clear the ball. New Mexico's third and final goal of the match, came in the 63rd minute from Midfielder Harry Swartz. Swartz nabbed the ball from Defender Owen Damm and took a right footed shot from outside the 18-yard-box. New Mexico United looked to get the game-winning goal in the 87th minute as Forward Mukwelle Akale took a shot towards the upper left corner of the goal. The shot bounced off the crossbar to the feet of Harry Swartz, whose shot was then blocked by Defender Alexis Souahy before Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda finally was able to capture the ball.

Players to Watch: FC Tulsa's players to watch this match are Defender Arthur Rogers and Midfielder Boubacar Diallo. Rogers returned to the match day roster after missing 19 matches due to injury. He has come off the bench in the last four matches. Rogers started in the first eight matches this season. During those 8 matches he had two assists, 13 fouls drawn, 31 clearances, and nine tackles won. Boubacar Diallo has played in 31 matches this season, starting 28 of them. He has 2 goals on 19 shots, 32 clearances, six blocks, 34 interceptions, and 734 passes with a 72.5% passing accuracy.

New Mexico United's players to watch this match are Harry Schwatz and Greg Hurst. Schwartz has three goals on the season and two of them came during the last meeting between the two teams. The two goals came shortly after he was subbed into the match. Greg Hurst leads the team in goals with 11 coming on 45 shots. He also has 15 chances created, 12 clearances and 6 interceptions.

Up Next: FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field on October 19th to take on Hartford Athletic at 5:00pm. The club is hosting Dollar Beer Section Night and their Oktoberfest celebration! For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.