FC Tulsa and Local Tech Startup, Givt, Partner to Promote Generosity Mission with October 12 Superhero Mask Giveaway

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa and local tech startup Givt are pleased to announce a new partnership focused on helping families guide children toward generosity.

At FC Tulsa's October 12 match, Givt will give away 500 masks and host a superhero mask-decorating event, introducing families to its Generosity Mission, which encourages gratitude and giving.

The club will celebrate Youth Sports Night at the match, providing one free youth ticket per paid adult. Youth athletes are encouraged to wear their youth or favorite team jersey at the contest. More information on the promotion may be found at fctulsa.com/youth-sports-night/.

Givt is committed to young families with the challenges of parenting. Through the Givt app and its superhero-themed Family Mission Box, Givt provides families with resources to facilitate conversations about gratitude and generosity, aiming to fight entitlement by fostering generosity.

The startup's digital giving app helps families organize, prioritize and maximize charitable efforts helping children experience giving in a safe and fun way.

