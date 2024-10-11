Sacramento Native Da'vian Kimbrough to Join U.S. U-15 Men's Youth National Team Training Camp

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







U.S. Soccer has announced that Republic FC forward Da'vian Kimbrough has been invited to join the U-15 Men's Youth National Team for its upcoming training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia from October 13-19. He is the only player representing USL Championship on the roster.

This is Da'vian's ninth overall national team call up and first selection to a United States training camp roster. Earlier this year, he was invited to the federation's U-14 National Team I.D. Camp in Atlanta. The Woodland native has previously earned seven selections to Mexico's youth squads, including four training camp invitations and two roster selections. In April, he was named to El Tri's U-16 squad for the East Mallorca Cup in Mallorca, Spain and scored four goals at the tournament, while advancing to the semifinal round.

Since becoming the youngest professional player in American soccer in August 2023, Kimbrough has made four appearances in 16 gameday roster selections for the first team. He is also training and competing the club's youth academy for the 2024-25 season, primarily playing up four age groups with the U-19 squad. The team kicked off the season by lifting the championship trophy at the National Premier Cup, where Kimbrough added three assists and the championship-winning goal. He has made four appearances in the first month of MLS NEXT play, scoring three goals and adding four assists.

Kimbrough spent the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season with the U-16 & U-17 teams, helping both claim the Northwest Division titles in their respective age group. He then joined the U-15s for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, leading the squad to reach the Round of 16 following an opening round win over MLS club Inter Miami CF in which we added a goal and converted the opening penalty in the ensuing PK shootout.

This is the second U.S. National Team call up for Republic FC in the last two weeks. Fellow homegrown player Chibi Ukaegbu was selected to the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for training camp and international friendlies in Valencia, Spain. Since the launch of the club's youth academy in 2015, over 70 players have been selected to represent their respective nations on the international stage, showcase their talents in Youth National Team camps, or have been invited to U.S. YNT Regional ID Center sessions alongside other top youth players.

Republic FC is back in action this Saturday with a road match against Memphis 901 FC. Kickoff from AutoZone Park is set for 5:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and through the FOX40 News mobile app.

The club has officially clinched a spot in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs. Fans can sign up now to receive priority access to tickets - should Republic FC earn a home match - at SacRepublicFC.com/Playoffs.

