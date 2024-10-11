Match Preview: Republic FC at Memphis 901 FC

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







This Saturday, Republic FC will face its penultimate road test of the regular season with a match against Memphis 901 FC. Playoff positions are on the line for both clubs as they meet at AutoZone Park for the first time.

At a Glance: #MEMvSAC

Date: Saturday, October 12

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: AutoZone Park (Memphis, TN)

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Republic FC - The Latest

It's been a busy week for the squad following a midweek contest with NorCal rival Monterey Bay F.C., gaining a valuable point in the standings with a 2-2 draw at Heart Health Park on Wednesday. Kieran Phillips extended his scoring contribution streak with an assist on Cristian Parano's goal in the 15th minute, while Nick Ross found the back of the net off a fantastic backheel from Russell Cicerone, but Monterey Bay would answer with two goals to split the points.

Phillips has now scored or assisted in the last seven matches (4 goals, 3 assists) and leads the Western Conference with a goal contribution every 89.07 minutes. For Ross, the goal added to a breakout campaign that has already seen him hit new personal bests for assists (6), goals (4), and minutes (2,725) with three games still to play.

Heading into the weekend, the club is back in second place in the Western Conference table and could clinch a home playoff match with a win over Memphis.

Know Your Opponent - Memphis 901 FC

Fifth-place Memphis could secure a postseason berth with a win or draw against Republic FC. The Beale Street Boys have been one of the best home teams this year and have not lost at AutoZone Park in their last 12 matches dating back to April 20. Most recently, they played to 1-1 draw with Oakland Roots as Bruno Lapa added his 11th goal of the season in the fourth minute.

Lapa is part of a core of four Brazilian players on Memphis' roster including Marlon, Luiz Fernando, and Lucas Turci. Of the club's 48 goals scored this year, 30 have been scored or assisted by one of the four. Turci will be sidelined on Saturday due to caution accumulation.

Head-to-Head

This is just the third match between these two clubs who last met on a rainy night at Heart Health Park in March. After putting in a dominant performance that allowed just one shot on target, Sacramento got the game-winner in the 87th minute as Jonathan Ricketts got on the end of a set piece from Rodrigo Lopez.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.