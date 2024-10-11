New Mexico United Announces Addition of Five Players to Academy Roster
October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
New Mexico United and the Somos Unidos Foundation are pleased to announce the addition of five New Mexicans to the club's Academy roster, effective immediately. Kyle Hofmann, Garner Wolfe, Charlie Groves, Diego Ocon-Lopez, and Fabian Mata are the newest additions to the roster, and are eligible to play in this weekend's home academy match.
Kyle Hofmann is a defender from Sandia Park, New Mexico. He attends East Mountain High School, and has played his club soccer at Barca Residency Academy.
Garner Wolfe is a midfielder from Albuquerque, New Mexico. He attends La Cueva High School, and has played his club soccer at Rio Rapids Soccer Club.
Charlie Groves is a midfielder from Albuquerque, New Mexico. He attends Albuquerque High School, and has played his club soccer at Barca Residency Academy.
Diego Ocon-Lopez is a goalkeeper from Santa Fe, New Mexico. He attends the Academy for Technology and the Classics, and has played his club soccer at Rio Rapids Soccer Club.
Fabian Mata is a forward/midfielder from Albuquerque, New Mexico. He attends Albuquerque High School, and has played his club soccer for New Mexico Rush.
