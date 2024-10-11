Memphis 901 FC Looks to Clinch Postseason Berth in Home Regular Season Finale

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







It's a win and you're in a situation for Memphis 901 FC as they host Sacramento Republic FC in the home regular season finale on Saturday night.

The Beale Street Boys continue to fight for their fourth consecutive postseason appearance and third straight top-four finish in the final stretch of the USL Championship Regular Season.

With three matches remaining, Memphis can clinch a playoff spot with a win or draw on Saturday. At No. 5 in the Western Conference, 901 FC is in striking distance of a top-four finish, bringing a first-round playoff matchup to AutoZone Park.

"I think teams now come to Memphis and know what they're coming to," said 901 FC Head Coach Stephen Glass. "It's something we're proud of. We're proud of the home record here in Memphis and we'd love to have a home playoff game here and give more people more to cheer about."

Sacramento maintains their No. 2 spot despite one victory in their last five matches. Sacramento went back and forth with No. 10 Monterey Bay in a 2-2 draw at home on Wednesday and will travel to Memphis on short rest.

Sacramento will be looking for their first win since a 4-0 statement victory over Western Conference leaders New Mexico United on September 29.

Memphis will lean on midfielder Bruno Lapa, who's been in form with three goals in the last two matches. The Brazilian midfielder leads the club with 11 goals to go with 66 chances created this season, good for third in the USL Championship.

"I think we've been a pretty entertaining group all year scoring the most goals in the West," Glass said. "We're aware Sacramento has a pretty good defensive record, but that's something we see as a challenge. I'm sure they'll see us as a challenge with our attacking prowess. The players, anytime there's been a question asked of them, they've responded and played well. We know there's a big ask on Saturday night, but we know they're capable."

Memphis 901 FC clinches a Playoffs Berth if:

Memphis 901 FC wins vs. Sacramento Republic FC, moves to 47pts

Memphis 901 FC draws vs. Sacramento Republic FC, moves to 45pts

Memphis 901 FC loses vs. Sacramento Republic FC, remains on 44pts

- AND San Antonio FC loses or draws at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, maximum points drops to 42pts

