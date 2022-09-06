Individual Tickets on Sale for the 2022-23 Season

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that single game tickets for the upcoming 2022-2023 season are now on sale.

The Thunder are set to play a 36-game home schedule, with opening night taking place Saturday, October 29th at 7:00pm.

Single game tickets can be purchased at the Seat Geek Box Office at the Cool Insuring Arena, at the Thunder Front Offices inside the Cool Insuring Arena or at https://seatgeek.com/adirondack-thunder-tickets

"We are always excited to announce our ticket plans, packages, and offers," stated Jeff Mead, Team President. "We do pride ourselves on being the most affordable team in the ECHL in terms of Season Ticket costs for our great season ticket members. Stay tuned in the upcoming days, as we also announce our Flex Ticket packages, where you can save on the box office price."

Full Season ticket packages, Partial Season ticket packages, and Flex ticket packages are all on sale for the 2022-23 season! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

