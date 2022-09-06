Fuel Name Assistant Coach

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have named Kevin Moore as the assistant coach for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Last season, Moore was the Director of Hockey Operations for the Princeton University Tigers. Prior to that, he served as a goalie coach for the Tigers from 2016 to 2018.

During the 2020-2021 season, his one season as a head coach for St. Scholastica, he led the team to their first playoff win and semi-final appearance in five years while their goals-per-game average almost doubled, and their power play improved from 11.1% to 27.6%.

Moore spent two seasons as the assistant coach at Adrian College, where he helped lead the team to a NCHA Regular Season title and Tournament championships in 2020. Additionally, in 2020 Moore was named assistant coach for Team USA's U18 team in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The 34-year-old is a University of Massachusetts (UMass) graduate where he earned a degree in journalism. Moore is a two-time winner of UMass Hockey's Minuteman Spirit Award; for having exemplified dedication, determination, character and sportsmanship.

After his time at UMass, Moore played one season for the New York Bluefins, where he posted a .869 save percentage across seven games. In the same season, he played for the Evansville Icemen before moving on to the AHL to join the Bridgeport Sound Tigers close to his home of Belle Meade, NJ.

In addition to his hockey career, Moore has continued in journalism. He is published in many hockey publications, as well as co-authoring a goalie training book, IronMan Goaltending: The Pro's Guide to Home Off Ice Goaltending Development.

Moore on joining the Indy Fuel:

"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to join the Indianapolis community and a first class organization like the Fuel. From our first conversation it was clear Duncan's people and character first approach was a great fit for myself. I am looking forward to working with him and our players while contributing to a successful season."

