Americans Announce Additions to the Coaching Staff

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce two additions to the coaching staff with the hiring of Aaron Gens, Assistant Coach, and Gary Steffes, Mental Performance and Player Development Coach.

Gary Steffes was a part of two ECHL Kelly Cup Championship teams in 2014-2015 & 2015-2016. The Grand Blanc, Michigan native led the team in goals his first year in Allen with 44. He was also Co-Captain along with Chad Costello for two seasons. Steffes played parts of six seasons with the Americans, and is one of only two jersey numbers retired by the team.

"I am honored to be back and to join the Allen Americans as the Mental Performance and Player Development Coach," said Gary Steffes. "One of my greatest passions is to empower athletes to greater levels of confidence and excellence, and to help teams build a championship culture. I am really looking forward to working alongside Chad Costello, Aaron Gens, and our affiliate, the Ottawa Senators. I have great respect for Troy Mann, the head coach for Belleville, as I had the privilege to play under his leadership in Bakersfield in 2013-14. I am excited to work alongside him again. Allen is a premier ECHL organization that competes with a championship standard in every area. I am eager to serve the organization and continue to build the championship legacy begun by the alumni."

Aaron Gens played three seasons with the Americans and, like Steffes, was a part of back-to-back championship teams in 2015 and 2016. Gens retired due to injury after the 16-17 season and has spent the last few years working in the Dallas Stars organization. He played his college hockey at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. The Minnesota-born former blue-liner will be on the bench for all home games this season and work with the defensemen during practice.

I'm honored to be a part of the coaching staff here in Allen," noted Aaron Gens. "I have nothing but respect for the organization. Head Coach Costello is truly amazing to work with. I'll be focused on protecting the culture in the room, and will push these professionals to play at the highest level."

These are the first two announced additions to the staff by Head Coach Chad Costello. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements coming soon.

Owned by Jack D. Gulati, the Americans are four-time league champions and proud members of the ECHL.

