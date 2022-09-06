Garrett Metcalf Returns to Grizzlies for 2022-2023 Campaign

West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Garrett Metcalf has signed with the Utah Grizzlies for the 2022-2023 season.

It will be Metcalf's third season as a professional. In 2 years with Utah, the 6'4" goaltender has a 9-7-1 record with a 2.48 goals against average and a .917 save percentage. Garrett has been named the number 1 star in 4 different games as a member of the Grizzlies. Metcalf was the number 1 star in Utah's 4-1 win at Adirondack on November 13, 2021. His best performance at Maverik Center last season came on March 11, 2022 when he saved 39 of 40 shots as Utah defeated Kansas City 3-1.

Metcalf appeared in 4 games with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the 2021-2022 season and had a 2-1-1 record. Metcalf was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Garrett won the ECHL Goaltender of the Week award for April 19-25, 2021. That week he saved 51 of 54 and won both games he started. Metcalf was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the 6th round (179th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

