Growlers Re-Sign Captain James Melindy

September 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce that defenseman James Melindy has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Growlers for the upcoming 2022-23 ECHL season.

Melindy, a 28-year-old right-handed defenseman, is set to return for his fourth season with the Growlers. The Goulds native and 2019 Kelly Cup champion has appeared in 138 regular season contests in the gold, black and white, good for fifth most in franchise history.

This past season, Melindy was a steady and reliable presence in his own zone and skated in 48 contests and recorded two goals and 13 assists for 15 points with 92 penalty minutes. He also played in 16 postseason contests and recorded one goal and one assist in leading the Growlers to the Eastern Conference Finals

A third round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2012, Melindy remains the only skater to ever serve as the Growlers captain. He is the Growlers franchise leader in penalty minutes (355) and playoff games played (39).

This past season, Melindy was rewarded for his guiding influence and lasting impact on the Growlers organization as he was named the first-ever recipient of the Glenn Stanford Leadership Award.

The Growlers return to the Mary Brown's Centre for the 2022-23 ECHL season on Friday, October 21 as they host their North Division rivals, the Reading Royals. For more information, please visit nlgrowlers.com/tickets and secure your seat today.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.