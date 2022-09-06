Goaltender Brodeur Signs for Second Stint in Norfolk

September 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release









Norfolk Admirals goaltender Jeremy Brodeur

(Norfolk Admirals, Credit: Paul Jensen) Norfolk Admirals goaltender Jeremy Brodeur(Norfolk Admirals, Credit: Paul Jensen)

Norfolk, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Tuesday that goaltender Jeremy Brodeur has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Brodeur, 25, becomes the second goaltender to sign with Norfolk for the upcoming season (Michael Bullion signed on July 7).

The Essex Fells, NJ native spent the summer playing in the 3Ice Hockey League where he suited up as a member of Team Carbonneau. The team was coached by Hockey Hall of Famer, Guy Carbonneau.

Brodeur joins the Admirals after spending most of last season with the Maine Mariners, where he put up career numbers in goal. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 3-9. Under contract with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (AHL), Brodeur played in 37 games with the Mariners and went 16-12-5, which helped propel them to their first playoff appearance in franchise history.

In 2020-21, he played in one game with the Knoxville Ice Bears in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). That team was coached by current Admirals assistant coach, Jeff Carr. In his one appearance, Brodeur made 31 saves on 31 shots in a 3-0 victory over the Macon Mayhem. He also suited up for the Binghamton Devils in the AHL for three games.

This will be Brodeur's second stint with the Admirals this upcoming season. He made seven appearances with Norfolk during the 2018-19 season after being claimed off waivers from the Allen Americans.

Brodeur spent three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Oshawa Generals from 2014.17. He won 70 games in 124 appearances with the Generals and won an OHL and Memorial Cup championship in 2015.

Jeremy's father, Martin, is widely regarded as one of the greatest goaltenders in hockey history. Martin played 22 NHL seasons with the New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues. He captured three Stanley Cups, two Olympic Gold Metals, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018-19. He currently works for the Devils as a Senior Advisor and the Vice-President of Hockey Operations.

Images from this story

