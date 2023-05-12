Indians Win First Three vs. Hops, Weekend Includes Fireworks & Family Feast Night

Spokane, Wash. - The weather is heating up and so are the Indians. Spokane got home runs from Zach Kokoska and Yanquiel Fernandez and held off a late rally from the Hops in their 11-10 win at Avista Stadium in front of 2,319 fans for Jersey Off the Back Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

TOP PERFORMERS

- Yanquiel Fernandez, fresh off the team's first cycle in over 40 years, finished 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. The 20-year-old Cuban has 10 hits over his last three games and is now slashing .372/.400/.721 in the month of May.

- We're cuckoo for Koko pops! First baseman Zach Kokoska homered for the third consecutive game while adding a double and three RBI. The K-State alum is batting .387 this month with four home runs, 13 RBI, and a 1.505 OPS.

- Jordan Beck singled home a run in the first to extend his hitting streak to 13 games - tied with teammate Benny Montgomery for the longest in the Northwest League this season.

PREVIOUS GAMES VS. HILLSBORO HOPS

Tuesday, May 9th - Gabriel Hughes turned in his best start of the season and was backed by a strong night from the offense as the Indians rolled, 9-1, over the Hops in front of 1,918 fans and 105 dogs at Avista Stadium for SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS.

Wednesday, May 10th - Yanquiel Fernandez completed the first cycle for the Spokane Indians in over 40 years as the home squad romped past the Hops, 18-1, in front of 1,903 fans at Avista Stadium for Go Yard Giveaway Night presented by

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS VS. HILLSBORO

- Friday, May 12th - Armed Forces Appreciation

& Fireworks Night

presented by Mallory Paint Store, KHQ, & 103.5 The Game

Help us as we honor all active-duty service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations with a great fireworks show immediately following the game courtesy of Mallory Paint Store.

- Saturday, May 13th - Yoke's Family Feast Night

presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU FOX 28, & 92.9 ZZU

It's the second Yoke's Family Feast Night of the season! All hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long courtesy of Yoke's Fresh Market. And stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

- Sunday, May 14th - Mother's Day Game

presented by Radia

