Wallace Unhittable, Canadians Cruise to Win, 10-2

May 12, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, BC: _The Vancouver Canadians (17-10) turned an early game pitchers dual into a route with nine combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings, on their way a third straight win over the Everett AquaSox (14-16), 10-2.

AquaSox starting pitcher Bernie Martinez and Canadians starter Trenton Wallace were matching each other early with hitless frames as both carried no hitters into the fourth inning. Canadians Designated Hitter Rainer Nunez collected the first hit of the game with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning however Martinez was able to get Alex De Jesus to groundout to end the inning and the game remained scoreless heading into the fifth inning.

It appeared as though pitching would remain the lead story as Wallace kept his no hitter intact through the top of the fifth and Martinez retired the first two batters that he faced in the bottom half of the inning. Then the floodgates opened. Michael Turconi and Garrett Spain hit back-to-back singles, followed by a walk to Jommer Hernandez to load the bases. Alan Roden then hit a single into center field that scored Turconi and Spain for the 2-0 Canadians lead. The C's weren't done though as Gabby Martinez then hit a three-run home run over the left field fence, scoring Hernandez and Roden ahead of him to make it a 5-0 game. Martinez would then retire Nunez to finally end the inning.

Wallace was pulled after throwing five hitless innings. He also didn't walk any batters and struck out seven. Ben Ramirez finally broke up the Canadians no hitter with two outs in the top of the sixth inning with a single against reliever Abdiel Mendoza. The hit also extended Ramirez hitting streak to seven games. Erik Stock followed with another single however Ramirez was thrown out trying to go from first to third on the play and it was time for the Canadians to bat once again.

De Jesus led off the bottom of the sixth with a home run down the left field line for a 6-0 advantage. Riley Tirotta then reached base on a throwing error and was followed by a Josh Kasevich single. Turconi then hit his third home run of the season, a three-run shot over the centerfield wall that scored Tirotta and Kasevich and the route was on with the Canadians leading 9-0 after six innings.

The AquaSox finally got on the board in the seventh inning thanks to three consecutive singles from Walking Cabrera, Randy Bednar and Mike Salvatore. Cabrera scored on Salvatore's hit to make the score 9-1.

De Jesus picked up another RBI in the bottom of the seventh when Gabby Martinez scored on his single into right field. The AquaSox then closed out the scoring with one final run in the eighth when Ramirez scored on Tyler Locklear's league-leading tenth double of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game five of the six game series is scheduled for Saturday May 13. RHP Jordan Jackson (0-1 8.44 ERA) will start for Everett while RHP Dahian Santos (1-1, 3.86 ERA) will take the mound for Vancouver. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and the pre-game show begins at 12:45 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action.

The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Spokane Indians starting on May 16. The homestand features many great promotional nights including: Dan Wilson Pop! Giveaway (May 19), Star Wars Night & Fireworks (May 20), and AquaSox Beanie Hat Giveaway (IBEW / NECA) on the 21st. In addition, we have Baseball Bingo, Throwback Thursday $3 Food Specials, Launch A-Ball, and a BECU $7 Field Reserved Family Night!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.