Emeralds Drop Game 4 Against the Dust Devils

The Emeralds dropped game 4 against the Dust Devils by a final score of 5-6. The Emeralds now drop to 16-4 on the season and currently sit 2.5 games out of first place in the Northwest League.

Carson Whisenhunt and Caden Dana were the starting pitchers in tonight's ballgame, and the game started out with both pitchers spinning 3 innings of perfect baseball. They both were dominant and it was an impressive showing.

Whisenhunt threw 5 innings of near perfect baseball. He allowed just 1 hit and 1 walk, didn't give up a run and struck out 7 batters. He has been tremendous so far in Eugene, allowing just 1 run over 13 innings and has struck out 16 batters. He'll be back in action next week against the Hillsboro Hops.

The Emeralds got the scoring started in the 5th inning after Victor Bericoto started the inning off with a single. Logan Wyatt was able to draw a walk after him. Adrian Sugastey followed it up with a bit of an unconventional double as he hit a hard ground ball to 3rd base that hit off Casey Dana and went into foul territory. The hit would knock Dana out of the ballgame.

The very next batter, Jimmy Glowenke, was able to drive the ball to deep right field for a sacrifice fly that scored Logan Wyatt. In the top of the 6th with two outs Bericoto was able to hit a 2-out double that ended Caden Dana's day at the mound. On the very next pitch to Logan Wyatt, he was able to get ahold of a baseball and drive it out to deep right field for a 2-Run HR that gave the Emeralds the 4-0 lead for the second consecutive night.

Things got hairy quickly for Eugene in the bottom of the 6th, as Arol Vera got ahold of a ball and drove it out to right center field for an RBI Triple that scored 2 runs. Gabe Matthews was able to hit him in as he grounded out to cut the lead to 4-3

After a scoreless 7th inning, it was the bottom of the 8th inning where things fell apart for Eugene. Arol Vera struck once again, this time delivering a monster homerun that scored Adrian Placencia to give the Dust Devils their first lead off the ballgame. The very next batter, Gabe Matthews, wanted to get in on the fun and hit a homerun that extended their lead. It was back-to-back homers for Tri-City against reliever Wilkelma Castillo.

The Emeralds made it interesting in the 9th, as Jimmy Glowenke led the inning off with a double. The next batter Ghordy Santos hit a single of his own to give the Emeralds runners on the corner with nobody out. Damon Dues stepped up and on a 2 strike count hit an infield single that scored Glowenke and cut the deficit to just one run.

The next batter, Grant McCray, struck out on a check swing that was appealed to the field umpire who was standing behind the pitcher's mound. He rang up McCray who wasn't happy with the call one bit, and it resulted in him getting tossed from the game. The next batter Jared Dupere struck out swinging and quickly the Emeralds were down to their final out of the evening.

Wade Meckler stepped into the box, and hit a groundout to end the ballgame. It was a tough game for Meckler who ended the game hitless. It was a tough ending for the Emeralds and it was their third straight 1 run loss against the Dust Devils this series.

The Emeralds now fall behind in the series 3-1 and will be looking to take the next two to split the road trip. Carson Ragsdale is on the mound for Eugene with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M here at Gesa Stadium.

