Offense Explodes for 13 Runs in C's Rout

VANCOUVER, BC - After a thrilling walk-off win in ten innings last night, the Canadians dispatched the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) in short order on Thursday at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium with a 13-1 triumph for their second win in a row and eleventh in their last 14 games.

A one-out single and a stolen base from Dasan Brown in the bottom of the first set up an RBI single from Rainer Nunez to start the scoring. Nunez was joined on base by Alan Roden (single) and Alex De Jesus (walk) to load the bases for Riley Tirotta, who jolted a 1-0 pitch over the centerfielders head to score all three runners and make it 4-0.

Five runs would come home in the second. Estiven Machado started the stanza with a base hit then stole second and third before Devonte Brown walked. Dasan followed with a sacrifice fly, Nunez was walked and Roden was hit by a pitch to fill the bases once again. Cade Doughty followed with an RBI knock before a strikeout brought Tirotta back to the plate with two outs. The South Bend, IN native hit a sinking liner that evaded the outstretched glove of the diving right fielder and rolled all the way to the wall to score three via a triple that bounced Frogs starter Raul Alcantara (L, 0-1) from the game.

It was more than enough to back #9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Macko (W, 1-1), who turned in his finest outing since joining the Toronto organization via a trade with the Mariners last offseason. The lefty went five scoreless innings, allowed one hit - which he didn't surrender until the fifth - walked three and K'ed four. Eric Pardinho, Cooper Benson and Mason Fluharty all contributed in relief after Macko's departure.

Vancouver added single runs in the third (Dasan's second sac fly of the game), the fourth (Doughty's fourth homer of the year), the seventh (an RBI groundout from Devonte) and the eighth (Tirotta's third hit of the night, an RBI single) to score their 13 runs, the most they've put up in a game this year. 11 was their previous high, which they'd reached twice before tonight.

Tirotta's three hits and career-best seven RBI paced the offense. Machado finished with three hits for the second game in a row.

With the win, the C's improved to 16-10 and solidified their grip on first place in the Northwest League. They'll send southpaw Trenton Wallace to the slope on Friday for a Fortis BC 'Nooner opposite Everett's Bernie Martinez. Gates open at noon and first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. with coverage on Bally Live, MiLB TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

