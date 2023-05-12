Tirotta 7 RBI, Canadians Rout Sox 13-1

VANCOUVER, BC: Riley Tirotta cleared the bases with a three-run base hit in each of the first two innings while pitcher Macko shut down his former team as the Vancouver Canadians routed the Everett AquaSox 13-1.

Dasan Brown scored the first run of the game when Rainer Nunez singled into right field in the bottom of the first inning. Tirotta came up four batters later with the bases loaded and quickly emptied the bases with a double off of the center field wall, scoring Nunez, Alan Roden, and Alex De Jesus for a 4-0 lead.

The Canadians added to the lead in the second inning, beginning when Estiven Machado scored on a Brown sacrifice fly. Devonte Brown scored the game's sixth run when Cade Doughty singled into center field and then it was time for Tirotta to strike again. Tirotta came up with the bases loaded for the second straight inning and once again cleared the bases, this time on a sharp line drive into right center field. AquaSox right fielder made a diving attempt at a catch but missed, allowing the ball to go all the way to the wall. Nunez, Roden and Doughty scored and Tirotta ended up at third base with a three-run triple. The Canadians led 9-0 after two innings.

The Canadians tacked on their tenth run when Machado scored on another Dasan Brown sacrifice fly in the third. Doughty hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 11-0. Vancouver made their run total an even dozen when Machado scored again in the seventh on a Devonte Brown groundout. Tirotta added to his RBI total in the eighth inning when he drove in Roden on a single into center field, putting the Canadians ahead 13-0.

The AquaSox did manage to avoid a shutout with their one and only run in the ninth inning. James Parker walked and then came around to score when Bednar doubled into right field to close out the scoring.

Former AquaSox pitcher Macko picked up the win by throwing five scoreless innings for Vancouver. He only allowed one hit with three walks and four strikeouts. Tirotta ended the night three-for-four with a walk, double, triple, and 7 RBI.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday, May 12. RHP Bernie Martinez (1-1 6.10 ERA) will start for Everett while LHP Trenton Wallace (3-1, 2.25 ERA) will take the mound for Vancouver. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and the pre-game show begins at 12:45 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action.

The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Spokane Indians starting on May 16. The homestand features many great promotional nights including: Dan Wilson Pop! Giveaway (May 19), Star Wars Night & Fireworks (May 20), and AquaSox Beanie Hat Giveaway (IBEW / NECA) on the 21st. In addition, we have Baseball Bingo, Throwback Thursday $3 Food Specials, Launch A-Ball, and a BECU $7 Field Reserved Family Night!

