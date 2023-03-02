Indians to Host Two MARVEL Super Hero™ Nights in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that two MARVEL Super Hero Nights have been added to the 2023 promotional calendar. The Indians will wear specialty Rowdie jerseys and caps, and fans can enjoy character appearances along with a Rowdie bobblehead giveaway.

"MARVEL Super Hero Nights are one of the more popular promotions we activate each year," said Indianapolis Indians director of marketing Kim Stoebick. "We are excited for Rowdie's inclusion in this year's MARVEL Nights from his bobblehead giveaway on August 12 to our players wearing Rowdie jerseys and caps on the field during each game."

The first MARVEL Super Hero Night takes place on Saturday, June 3, when the Indians host the Toledo Mud Hens.

MARVEL's Defenders of the Diamond Night will include a meet-and-greet opportunity with Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Hulk and Captain Marvel in the Center Field Plaza.

On the field, the Indians will wear white MARVEL-inspired Rowdie jerseys that will be auctioned off from gates open until the end of the seventh inning to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

The second MARVEL Super Hero Night occurs on Saturday, Aug. 12, when the Nashville Sounds come to town. Fans will get the chance to meet Black Panther, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Thor before and during the game in the Center Field Plaza. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Rowdie bobblehead in MARVEL form.

The Indians will again wear specialty jerseys on field, this time donning yellow MARVEL-inspired Rowdie jerseys that will be auctioned off from gates open until the end of the seventh inning. All proceeds will benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

Group and premium reservations are available along with full season, half season and mini plan packages.

Single-game tickets are also available for purchase. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

