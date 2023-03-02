Spring Training Watch: Zach Remillard

March 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







The 2021 season was the first for infielder Zach Remillard at the Triple-A level and the current Charlotte resident found himself among the team leaders in several offensive categories that season. A year later, he excelled at the plate for the Knights again - taking an even bigger step forward in his development process. In fact, it was a breakout campaign for the Cohoes, NY native. Now, the 29-year-old looks to take another step forward as he gets a chance to shine during big-league Spring Training.

2023 SPRING TRAINING

A non-roster invitee to Chicago White Sox Spring Training for the second consecutive year, Remillard is getting a chance to show his skills this spring - and, so far, so good. On Wednesday, March 1, Remillard launched a three-run home run in Chicago's 9-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The home run came off Cleveland RHP Dusten Knight.

KNIGHT TIME

Appearing in 82 games with the Charlotte Knights in 2021, the Coastal Carolina University product launched 12 home runs - good for the third-best mark on the team behind Mikie Mahtook (26) and Jake Burger (18). He also had success on the base paths and led the Knights in stolen bases with 10. Additionally, he finished third on the club in walks (27) and tied for fourth in runs scored (40).

In 2022, Remillard was once again among the team leaders in offense - leading the club in OBP (.373), steals (19) and walks (57). Overall, he hit .280 with 117 hits, nine home runs and 52 RBIs. Most impressively in his two years with the Knights, he bumped up his batting average from .193 in 2021 (82 games) to .280 (131) in 2022.

HOW IT STARTED

A four-year starter at Coastal Carolina, Remillard excelled during his senior year in 2016 - which turned out to be a historic year for the Chanticleers. For the season, he hit .345 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 72 RBIs and 15 stolen bases over 72 games and helped guide the Chanticleers to a National Championship in 2016. The Chanticleers beat Arizona two games to one in the College World Series to earn the program's first NCAA National Championship. He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Remillard entered the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons ranked by Baseball America as having the Best Infield Arm in the Chicago White Sox system. In 2019, he was named a Carolina League midseason and postseason All-Star thanks to a solid season with the Winston-Salem Dash in which he hit .289 (103-for-357) in 95 games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.