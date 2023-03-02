RailRiders 2023 Promotions, Giveaways & Themes Announced

MOOSIC, PA - Opening Day at PNC Field is 29 days away and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are thrilled to unveil their 2023 promotional and giveaway schedule. Later this month, the RailRiders begin a home schedule that currently features 16 giveaways, 12 fireworks nights, six custom jerseys, four Copa de la Diversión games and much more!

2023 Promotional Calendar Highlights:

Opening Day is March 31 against the Buffalo Bisons. Gates will open at 5:30 P.M. with a magnetic schedule giveaway courtesy of Highmark BCBS for the first 2,000 fans. First pitch is slated for 6:35 and, after the final out, pyrotechnics will light up the sky with our first fireworks show of the season.

During the year, fans can enjoy 11 additional post game fireworks extravaganzas. Friday Night Fireworks begin on May 26 and will follow every Friday home game for the rest of the season. Plus we have added a Saturday show on August 12!

Copa de la Diversión is back for a fourth year with dates scheduled for May 5, June 22, July 6 and August 10, all presented by La Tolteca.

Replica Jersey Giveaways on April 15 and September 16 are set to honor two of baseball's legendary players. The RailRiders will give away a "42" replica home jersey in April honoring Jackie Robinson and a replica alternate jersey in September paying tribute to Roberto Clemente. The "21" jersey is presented by La Tolteca.

On May 6, this is the way to fun as Star Wars Night returns to a galaxy close to you. The RailRiders will don custom jerseys set to be auctioned off to benefit NEPA Inclusive. Gates open at 3 and the first 2,000 fans will get a pair of custom SWB socks. During the game, galactic agents of good and evil will patrol the concourse for photo opportunities.

May 10 and 24 are STEM School Days, presented by Penn State Scranton, Hazleton, and Wilke-Barre. First pitch on each date is set for 11:05 A.M., but prior to the games, students from across NEPA will have the chance to participate in our annual trebuchet competition.

Military Appreciation Day is May 27 with a 4:05 P.M. first pitch. Gates open at 3 with a RailRiders boonie hat giveaway courtesy of MetLife.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond return to PNC Field on June 9 with custom jerseys to be auctioned off benefitting the Ronald McDonald House.

This season's bobblehead lineup features three can't-miss giveaways for the first 2,500 fans. Help celebrate manager Shelley Duncan's return to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 10 with a Bobble Gnome Giveaway courtesy of PNC Bank.

June 11 is our first-ever Sensory Friendly Day. We will provide a sensory-safe environment for fans of all ages as the team takes on the Worcester Red Sox with a 1:05 P.M. first pitch, including reduced ballpark sounds, ZENsory Zone on-hand with sensory-friendly activities and much more.

June 22 is the RailRiders Open with a golf towel giveaway. Be the ball and enjoy a golf-inspired night with your best scramble to the ballpark.

Celebrate our nation's independence at PNC Field on July 4. Lehigh Valley is in town for a 6:35 P.M. first pitch that night and we will have an extended fireworks show after the game as we honor America courtesy of the PA Lottery!

If you are looking for something for the kids, check out our exclusive Kids-Only giveaway dates on July 9 and August 27. July 9 is CHAMP'S birthday and the first 500 kids 12 & younger will receive a replica jersey honoring everyone's favorite mascot, presented by Casey Dental. On August 27, the first 500 kids 12 & younger get a paintable CHAMP figurine.

Level up on Retro Video Game Night July 22 with an Anthony Volpe Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 2,500 fans. Plus the team will wear custom jerseys to be auctioned off, benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters, as we honor the classics from the golden age of video gaming.

Waste away at Margaritaville Night on August 15 with a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway and custom jerseys auctioned off to benefit the Children's Miracle Network at the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, presented by Giant.

We all know that there ain't no party like a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre party, so don't miss our Office Olympics Night on August 12. Gates at 5 P.M. with an Oswald Peraza & Oswaldo Cabrera Dual Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 2,500 fans, games that would make any office proud and maybe even a celebrity fun run plus post game fireworks!

Throw it back old school style on 90s Night August 26. The first 2,000 fans will receive a fuzzy bucket hat and the players will wear custom jerseys to be auctioned off benefitting the American Red Cross.

All giveaways are for the first 2,000 fans this season unless otherwise noted.

All promotions, theme nights and giveaways remain subject to change. More details and appearances will be announced as the 2023 season approaches.

Single-game tickets go on sale March 4 at 11 A.M. online at swbrailriders.com.

