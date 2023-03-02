Tides Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule

The Norfolk Tides today announced the 2023 promotional schedule. Individual game tickets will go on sale Monday, March 6 at 10 am, with fans able to purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park Box Office, online at NorfolkTides.com or TicketMaster.com.

The 2023 promotional schedule features thirteen postgame fireworks shows and twelve 12:05 Business Special matinees for every Thursday home game. Traditional favorites include Bark in the Park (April 23, May 30, June 13, July 16, August 1, September 17), Turn-Back-The-Clock Night (June 28, August 22), Copa de la Diversión nights (May 5, June 4, September 15), Star Wars Night (April 22), Armed Forces Night (May 20), Marine Corps Night (July 15), Coast Guard Night (August 4), Navy Night (August 26) and Air Force Night (September 8). Also returning to the promotional schedule are Pride Night (June 14), Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Game (June 3), Wands & Wizards Night (July 1), Princess Night (July 30) and the Norfolk Squeezers (June 17).

New to the promotional schedule this season is Filipino American Heritage Night (April 8) and Negro League Tribute Night (June 30). Fans can take home giveaways like a Tidewater Tides Retro Trucker Hat (May 19), Grayson Rodriguez Bobblehead (June 2), Gunnar Henderson Bobblehead (July 28), youth jersey (July 14), Tides baseball cap (August 5, September 8), Patriotic Virginia Heritage Baseball Cap (August 25), and four packs of baseball cards (July 25, August 2, August 23, September 5).

Also returning to the promotional schedule in 2023 are Wine Down Wednesdays and Pregame Power Hour on Fridays. Kids can also run the bases at Harbor Park after every game, weather permitting. Additional promotions will be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Single game tickets start at $15 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $13. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.

Norfolk opens the 2023 regular season at home on Tuesday, April 4 with a 6:35 game vs. Gwinnett as game four of a 150-game season. Individual game tickets will go on sale on March 6 at 10 am. Fans can purchase 2023 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

