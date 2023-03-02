John Lethemon Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February

Toledo Walleye goaltender John Lethemon

(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender John Lethemon is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February.

Lethemon went a perfect 6-0-0 over the month of February with a 0.67 goals against average and a .976 save while posting three shutouts. The 26-year-old posted 25 or more saves three times and ended the month with back-to-back shutouts with 30 saves in a 3-0 win at Rapid City on February 18 and a 5-0 win over Wichita at home on February 25 (25 saves). In the six starts, he surrendered a total of four goals.

For the year, Lethemon is 16-1-3 and his 2.08 GAA and .927 SVP each rank second in the ECHL among all goaltenders. His shutout streak came to an end in the second period last night in Fort Wayne that ended a run of 206 minutes without allowing a goal. Lethemon has won his last 12 decisions, which is tied for the longest winning streak by a goaltender in the league this season and tied for the fourth-longest all-time in ECHL history.

The native of Northfield, Michigan has appeared in 81 career ECHL contests between Toledo and Greenville with a 44-17-14 record with seven shutouts. He owns a career 2.53 GAA and .913 SVP. Before he joined the professional ranks, Lethemon backstopped Michigan State where he was 38-55-5 with nine shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and a .911 SVP for the Spartans. In the 2019-2020 season he was named to the Big Ten Second Team All-Star squad with a college-best 2.13 GAA.

