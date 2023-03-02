Kornberg to Call Three Marlins Spring Training Games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations and radio play-by-play voice Scott Kornberg will join the Miami Marlins Radio Network for three Spring Training broadcasts in advance of the 2023 season.

Kornberg will broadcast the Marlins' Grapefruit League games at the Tampa Bay Rays (1:05 p.m. on Monday, March 6) and against the Washington Nationals (1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7). He will also call the Marlins' exhibition contest against Team Israel at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. Kornberg will be paired with Kyle Sielaff of the Marlins Radio Network for the webcasts that fans can hear on www.marlins.com, www.mlb.com and the MLB At Bat app. These three games mark the third year that Kornberg has been invited to call Marlins Spring Training baseball.

The 2023 season will mark Kornberg's fourth season with Jacksonville and ninth in professional baseball. In addition to his broadcast duties, as the Jumbo Shrimp's Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, he serves year-round in the club's front office as the primary media contact, helps manage the Jumbo Shrimp's presence and coverage on a variety of platforms and sells and services season ticket holders and group guests.

Prior to joining the Jumbo Shrimp, Kornberg served as the football and men's basketball broadcaster at Western Illinois University from 2014-18 and the lead voice of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A, Chicago Cubs) from 2016-18, a stint during which he was honored as the 2017 Carolina League co-Broadcaster of the Year. He has also enjoyed time with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms (Coastal Plain League) in 2013, Colgate University from 2013-14, Quad Cities River Bandits (Low-A, Houston Astros) in 2014 and Winston-Salem Dash (High-A, Chicago White Sox) in 2015.

A native of Belle Mead, N.J., Kornberg is a 2013 graduate of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. During the baseball offseason, he works as a gameday member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' public relations staff and is the ESPN+ voice of Jacksonville University women's basketball while also filling in as a play-by-play broadcaster for the school's other teams.

Jacksonville will begin the 2023 season on Friday, March 31 at the Gwinnett Stripers. The club's home opener comes against the Durham Bulls and is set for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at 121 Financial Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2023 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358- 2846 for more information.

The Jumbo Shrimp are excited to add a digital ticketing experience for Crustacean Nation. Fans will easily and securely be able to buy, access and forward tickets via www.jaxshrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app (select Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as your favorite team). Additionally, the club will also be adding cashless concessions to reduce wait times and improve the 121 Financial Ballpark experience. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely utilize this new concessions experience by depositing cash and using a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

