Indians to Host All High-A West Playoff Games Starting Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane has clinched a spot in the High-A West Championship Series presented by R'nR RV Center, SWX TV, 93.7 The Mountain, and 103.5 The GAME ! With a decisive 6-3 win in Everett on Wednesday Night, the Indians punched their ticket to the postseason, after being 14.5 games out of first place on August 1st.

The Eugene Emeralds also clinched a playoff berth on Wednesday, after a 6-0 victory against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Seeding for the High-A West Playoffs is still to be determined. The team with the highest winning percentage will be the 1-seed. Currently, the Indians have a .574 winning percentage, while the Emeralds have a .569 winning percentage.

All games in the best-of-five championship series will occur at Avista Stadium. The 2-seed will be the home team for games one and two, and the 1-seed will be the home team for game three (and games four and five if necessary). Game dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, September 21st - Game 1 @ 6:30 PM (2-seed home team)

Wednesday, September 22nd - Game 2 @ 6:30 PM (2-seed home team)

Thursday, September 23rd - Game 3 @ 6:30 PM (1-seed home team)

Friday, September 24th - Game 4 if necessary @ 6:30 PM (1-seed home team)

Saturday, September 25th - Game 5 if necessary @ 1:00 PM (1-seed home team)

For guaranteed playoff package pricing, STCU Gold Glove Members may reserve their tickets by end of day Friday, September 17th by filling out and returning the order form here.

Single game tickets will be available starting Saturday at 10:00 AM by visiting SpokaneIndians.com.

If you had tickets to the canceled games on September 4th and September 5th, call the Spokane Indians Front Office beginning Monday, September 20th at 9:00 AM to exchange for playoff tickets.

The Spokane Indians Front Office will be open 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM on Monday, September 20th, and 10:00 AM through the end of the game on all game days.

