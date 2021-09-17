C's on Wrong End of Back-And-Forth Battle

September 17, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians twice rallied to tie the game but it wasn't enough in a 7-3 loss to the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) Thursday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Hillsboro struck first for two runs in the top of the fourth. A single and an RBI double started the inning before another base hit later in the inning made it 2-0 Hops.

The C's rallied for two runs in the bottom of the fifth to draw even. Davis Schneider tripled to break up the no-hitter then scored when Andres Guerra doubled him home. Eric Rivera slugged a double to dead centerfield two batters later to plate Guerra and tie the game 2-2.

A run in the sixth on two walks, two stolen bases, a throwing error and a passed ball put the Hops back in front 3-2.

C's starter Sem Robberse (L, 0-4) was once again solid. The 19-year-old went five innings, allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, walked four and K'd five.

Schneider smashed his ninth homer of the year to start the seventh and tie the game 3-3. He finished with two hits, seven total bases, two runs scored and an RBI.

The big inning for the Baby Snakes came in the eighth. They plated four runs with four hits and a walk to go in front for good and beat Vancouver 7-3.

Hayden Juenger and Hagen Danner both hung zeroes in their relief outings. The former went two scoreless while the later logged an inning and a third.

Vancouver goes back to work on Friday. Paxton Schultz makes his final start of the year for the C's and will be opposed by Hillsboro's Jake Rice. Coverage begins with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, at 7:00 p.m. followed by first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.