Hillsboro Hops Announce Details for 2022 Schedule

September 17, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) released details for their 2022 season schedule today as the 2021 Hops season winds down. The game times will be released in early 2022.

The Hops 2022 schedule will include 66 home games, which is up from 60 home games in 2021 and 38 home games in previous seasons, before the team was promoted to Single-A Advanced as part of the new 10-year Professional Development League agreement signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Major League Baseball prior to the 2021 season.

The Hops season will start on April 8th, the earliest start to their season ever. This season started on May 4th and past Hops seasons started in mid-June. Games will be played Tuesday through Sunday each week with Monday being an off day. The Hops will be home on July 4, 2022 and the game will once again feature a post-game fireworks spectacular for all fans in attendance.

The 2022 schedule will feature matchups with the same teams the Hops faced during the 2021 season. Those teams include the Vancouver Canadians, Eugene Emeralds, Spokane Indians, Everett AquaSox and Tri-City Dust Devils.

"We want to thank all our fans for their unbelievable support in 2021", said Hillsboro Hops President KL Wombacher. "It was a challenging year with lots of pivots, but seeing people have fun at the ballpark warmed our hearts night after night. April 2022 will come at us fast and we will be ready to put on the best season of Hops baseball yet. The next 6 months will be spent planning the best promotions, theme nights, food and beverage experience, and ballpark fun ever imagined. We can't wait to see smiling faces again at the ballpark!"

