Late-Game Rally Falls Short, 12-11

September 17, 2021







EVERETT, Wash. - After passing the lead back and forth, the Everett AquaSox (61-56) fell to the Spokane Indians (67-49), 12-11.

HOW IT HAPPENED

A passed ball and a sacrifice fly in the top of the first gave Spokane an early 2-0 lead. The Frogs struck in the bottom of the third; Connor Hoover tied the game with a two-run shot to right-center field. Alberto Rodriguez drove in Cade Marlowe with a double, putting the 'Sox ahead 3-2.

Austin Bernard hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth, tying the game. The next inning, Niko Decolati reclaimed Spokane's lead with an RBI single to center field. Kennie Taylor tied the game again in the bottom of the sixth with a ground ball, scoring Tyler Keenan, but solo homers from Ezequiel Tovar and Aaron Schunk in the top of the seventh gave Spokane a 6-4 lead. The Frogs tacked on their fifth run in the bottom of the seventh with a sacrifice fly.

Spokane scored four runs in the eighth with a home run and a double, but the 'Sox launched ahead, scoring six runs when both Marlowe and Keenan smoked three-run home runs in the bottom of the inning. Their lead was short-lived; Javier Guevara hit his first home run of the year in the ninth, driving in Daniel Montano to solidify Spokane's 12-11 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, Tyler Driver pitched 4.1 innings with four strikeouts. At the plate, Marlowe led the way, going 1-for-1 with one home run, three RBIs, three runs scored and four walks.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Saturday, September 18 for game five of the six-game series against the Spokane Indians. It's a BECU Family Night, which means $6 Field Box tickets, while they last.

