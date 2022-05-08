Indians Sweep Dust Devils, Return Home Tuesday, May 17th

Spokane Indians pitcher Joe Rock

Spokane, WASH. - Zac Veen delivered a walk-off hit in game one and Joe Rock pitched six strong innings in game two as the Spokane Indians completed a doubleheader sweep of the Tri-City Dust Devils in front of 2,185 fans at Avista Stadium for Mother's Day Game presented by Radia. The Indians won all four games in the series to improve their record to a Northwest League-best 15-10.

TOP PERFORMERS

Colin Simpson delivered a key pinch-hit single in game one and drilled a two-run homer in game two. The Oklahoma State alum is batting .349 with a 1.091 OPS and leads Spokane with three home runs on the year.

Zac Veen finished the doubleheader 3-for-8 with 4 RBI including a walk-off fielder's choice in the first game.

Joe Rock allowed just three hits and one run over six innings in game two to improve his record to 3-1 with a 2.89 ERA.

AROUND THE NORTHWEST LEAGUE

Vancouver (13-12) piled up 13 hits in a 13-8 win over the Everett AquaSox (10-16).

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY GAMES:

- Wednesday, May 4: Four Spokane players recorded multiple hits as a balanced offensive attack led the Indians past the Dust Devils, 8-6, in front of 1,974 fans at Avista Stadium for Purple Out the Park & Rockies Vacation Giveaway presented by Spokane International Airport and 105.7 Now FM.

- Tuesday, May 3: Spokane right-hander Mike Ruff continued his early-season dominance on the mound and the Indians offense did just enough to escape with a 2-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils in in front of 1,723 fans at Avista Stadium for Gift Card Giveaway Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

NEXT HOMESTAND

The Indians return home to Avista Stadium for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds starting on Tuesday, May 17th with the Businessperson's Special Day Game presented by the Journal of Business. Daytime baseball is back at Avista Stadium with a first pitch at 12PM. Move your afternoon business meetings to the ballpark for a hot dog and beer! Bring your gently used neckties to donate to local charities. CLICK HERE for tickets.

Other promotional highlights for the homestand include Storybook Princess Night, Fireworks, and a Yoke's Family Feast Night!

