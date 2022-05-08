Seven Run Seventh Inning for Emeralds Clinches Series Win over Hops

Eugene, OR - The Hops were coming into the game off a doubleheader sweep for the second consecutive Saturday, closing out the five-game series in Eugene on Sunday. For the second time in the series, Hillsboro would lose a 4-0 lead, as the Emeralds win the series finale 10-5, in a rain shortened game. Eugene scored all 10 runs in the sixth and seventh innings, including a seven run, seventh inning.

Hillsboro took a quick 4-0 lead against Eugene starter Nick Swiney, after a run in the second and three in the fourth. Swiney made it through 3.2 innings, allowing four runs, all earned, while striking out five.

Hops starter Luke Albright threw 5 innings, giving up no runs and just two hits while striking out seven. He turned things over to ï»¿Jackson Goddardï»¿ in the sixth, who allowed a three-run home run to ï»¿Carter Aldreteï»¿, getting Eugene on the board.

It was a 4-3 Hops lead to the seventh, when things went south quickly for the bullpen. Bobby Ay did not record an out, allowing four earned runs on 17 thrown pitches. Kyle Backhus allowed three earned runs, as the Emeralds put up a seven spot in the seventh. Aldrete continued his big night with a 2 RBI single, giving him 5 RBI in the game.

ï»¿A.J. Vukovichï»¿ would extend his hitting streak to nine games, with an infield single in the fourth.

Hillsboro finished the game with five runs on five hits and two errors. Eugene scored ten runs on nine hits and one error. The game was called before heading to the bottom of the eighth, after a 30-minute rain delay at PK Park.

Hillsboro (13-13) will be back home at Ron Tonkin Field on Tuesday, with the Spokane Indians (15-10) coming to town. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call, with the pre-game show at 6:20 and first pitch at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620.

