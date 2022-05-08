Eight Runs Not Enough for the AquaSox on Sunday

VANCOUVER, BC: Despite hitting three home runs in the 3rd inning and getting a quality start from Adam Macko, the bullpen stumbled as the AquaSox lost to the Canadians 13-8 on Mother's Day. Vancouver won the series 2-4.

Vancouver got on the board in the second inning as Davis Schneider hit a two-run home run to center field. The AquaSox were quick to respond in the third as Tyler Keenan, Alberto Rodriguez, and Justin Lavey each hit two-run homers in the inning chasing starter Trent Palmer.

In the six-game series against the Canadians, Lavey was 8-18 with 3 doubles, a homer and 7 RBI

Up 8-2, Macko was pulled from the game after 4.0 innings and the bullpen was unable to hold the lead as they gave up 11 runs over the next three innings. Kennan, Rodriguez, Lacey, Noelvi Marte and Dariel Gomez each had a pair of hits.

Everett will now travel to Tri-City for a six-game series against the Dust Devils starting on Tuesday, May 10th. The AquaSox will be back in town on the 17th against Hillsboro.

