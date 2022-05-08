Hillsboro Sweeps Doubleheader for Second Straight Saturday

Eugene, OR - Hillsboro swept their first doubleheader of the year last Saturday against Vancouver at Ron Tonkin Field. They would get the same result today at PK Park, sweeping the doubleheader against the Eugene Emeralds. Two one run games, a 3-2 victory in game one and a 4-3 victory in game two, as they now have a chance to win the series on Sunday.

Game One: Ghordy Santos led off the bottom of the first with a home run off Jamison Hill, his third of the year, giving Eugene a 1-0 lead.

That would be the only run Hill gave up during his outing, as he lasted 4.2 innings while striking out six. Eugene starter Prelander Berroa threw three innings, allowing two hits and striking out four Hillsboro hitters.

Abel Adames followed Berroa out of the bullpen for the Emeralds, giving up two runs in the fourth. Adrian Del Castillo walked to lead off the inning and was followed by a A.J. Vukovichï»¿ single. Caleb Roberts singled home Del Castillo and Vukovich scored on a fielder's choice later in the inning. It was a 2-1 Hops lead after four.

Jairo Pomares hit a 425-foot home run off Hugh Fisher to tie the game in the sixth, as the ball cleared the roof of the training facility in right field. The last player to do that was former Hop, Andy Yerzyï»¿.

The Hops answered right back in the top of the seventh off Nick Morrealeï»¿, with Spencer Brickhouse hitting a double to the right field gap with two outs to score Cam Courseyï»¿. Coursey was two-for-three in the game, with a pair of singles.

Austin Pope worked around two singles in the seventh to record his second save of the year, in a 3-2 Hops victory.

Game Two: Elian Miranda opened the scoring in the second inning, hitting his first home run of the year off Giants No.13 prospect, Randy Rodriguez. Miranda is the ninth Hop to hit a home run this year, bringing the team home run total to 14.

Santos recorded his second extra-base hit of the day, with a ground-rule double off Kenny Hernandez with one out in the third. Santos and Smith would score, after Pomares hit an opposite-field double to give Eugene a 2-1 lead.

Tristin English recorded his first hit of the season, an RBI triple that was hit over the head of the centerfielder Santos. He was singled home by Roberts, who picked up his third hit of the day. Hillsboro led 3-2, after the two-run fourth inning.

Both starters lasted just three innings in game two, as Rodriguez allowed three hits and three earned runs, while striking out six and Henandez allowed four hits, two earned runs and five strikeouts.

Miranda picked up his second extra-base hit of the day, a double off Juan Sanchez. Lyle Lin followed with his first hit of the year for Hillsboro, an RBI single making it 4-2.

Vukovich would single in the seventh, for his second hit of the game. Vukovich also stole his ninth base of the season and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Eugene got one run in the seventh off Jake Rice to break his 9.2 inning scoreless streak to start the season, but he would record the save pitching both the sixth and seventh inning, striking out four. Pope recorded the save in game one and Rice in game two, as they picked up just the second and third saves of the year for the Hillsboro pitching staff.

The Hops will look to win the series tomorrow at PK Park, with Luke Albright on the mound. Hillsboro (13-12) and Eugene (12-11) will play the series finale on Sunday. Matt Richert and Seth Hoiland will have the call on Rip City Radio 620, with the pre-game show starting at 5:50 and first pitch at 6:05

