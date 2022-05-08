C's Erase Six-Run Deficit, Fry Frogs for Mother's Day

VANCOUVER, BC - Trailing by six after four and a half innings on Sunday, the Vancouver Canadians seemed headed for their third consecutive series loss to spoil a picture-perfect A&W Family Fun Sunday and Mother's Day celebration at Nat Bailey Stadium. Instead, the offense stormed back to score five in the fifth, three in the sixth and three more in the seventh to stun the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 13-8 to wrap their first week-long meeting of the season.

Down 8-2 to start the bottom of the fifth, the rally began with a Zach Britton single. Leo Jimenez followed with a base hit, Addison Barger walked then P.K. Morris saw four consecutive pitches miss to force home a run. Riley Tirotta smacked a two-RBI double in the next at-bat before Mack Mueller singled home a pair to cut the Everett lead to one.

Vancouver wasted no time tying the game and taking the lead in the sixth. Jimenez tripled with one out and scored on a wild pitch to even the score. Barger walked again, Morris singled to put two men on and both advanced on a double steal in the next at-bat. Mueller came to the dish with the game on the line just 48 hours since he helped the C's come back from another six-run deficit on Friday with a two-out, two-RBI double; this time, the Abilene, TX native singled home two runs to put the Canadians ahead 10-8, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Three more runs came across in the seventh thanks to run-scoring hits from Jimenez (single), Barger (double) and Tirotta (single) to hammer home the last nails in the coffin.

On the mound, #23 Blue Jays prospect Trent Palmer gutted his way through four innings, including a six-run top of the third that saw the Frogs club three two-run homers over the course of the first six batters of the frame. Despite the ugly third, Palmer finished his outing by setting down the final six hitters he faced. Everett scored two more - though only one was earned - against Alejandro Melean (W, 1-0) in the fifth, but Melean was otherwise impressive over 3.2 innings of relief that featured two walks and five strikeouts. Abdiel Mendoza retired the last four batters of the game to secure the victory.

Davis Schneider started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with his third homer of the season, a two-run blast into the Nat Bailey Stadium parking lot that also sent the near 4,000-person crowd home with a free A&W Teen Burger as part of the "Slug The Mug" promotion.

The offensive barrage set a new single-game high for runs and hits this year. Jimenez paced the offense with three hits (and reached base in all five of his plate appearances), Mueller led the team with four RBI, four players had multiple knocks and eight of nine logged at least one hit.

Vancouver hits the road tonight to travel south to P.K. Park, where they'll take on the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) for the first of six games next week tomorrow night at 7:35 p.m. #7 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse gets the nod for Vancouver and will be opposed by Eugene's Wil Jensen. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

