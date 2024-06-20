Indians Split Wednesday Doubleheader with Eugene

June 20, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane split a sun-soaked doubleheader with Eugene on Wednesday-a 3-2 win in game one and 9-1 loss in game two-in front of 3,296 fans at Avista Stadium for the King Carl Night Doubleheader presented by Sierra Nevada and The Black Lens.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mason Green spun a gem for the Indians in game one, allowing no runs and just two hits in five frames. The southpaw out of Central Missouri lowered his ERA to 2.29 in 11 games (10 GS) this season - the sixth-best mark in the Northwest League.

Jack Blomgren, Dyan Jorge, Juan Guerrero, and Jesus Ordonez each had a pair of base hits in the first game of the doubleheader, while Kyle Karros had two base knocks including a double in game two.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (9-9), Redband (5-4), OFT (2-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (17-7), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, June 20th vs. Eugene - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Eugene RHP Will Bednar (1-2 vs Spokane LHP Sean Sullivan (4-2, 2.42)

Promotion - Dollars in Your Dog Night presented by KREM 2 & Rock 94 1/2: Who's ready to eat and make some money?! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH and other prizes. $2,000 will be up for grabs! And stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

Northwest League Stories from June 20, 2024

