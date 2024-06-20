Emeralds Split Double-Header in Spokane

Spokane, WA - The Ems split a double-header against the Spokane Indians by an aggregate score of 11-4. Eugene dropped game 1 by a final of 3-2 but bounced back in a big way and took the 2nd game by a final score of 9-1.

In the first game the Emeralds fell behind by 3-0 heading into the final two frames. Quinn McDaniel ripped a single to score Turner Hill on the play to cash in the first run of the game. In the top of the 7th things got close for a moment as McDaniel once again hit home a run to cut the deficit to just 1 run. Unfortunately the next 2 batters hit into pop outs to end the end game.

People always say to look on the bright side, so that's why I'm choosing to focus on game 2 tonight. The Ems bats came out red-hot as they scored 5 runs in the top of the 1st inning. Matt Higgins drove home the first run of the game on a single. A couple of batter's later Tanner O'Tremba hit into a groundout with the bases loaded but McDaniel came home to score on the play. The next batter, Thomas Gavello, ripped a single out to left field to score a pair of runs and Garrett Frechette followed it up with an RBI-Single on a ground ball up the middle for the 5th and final run of the 1st.

Spokane answered back with an RBI-Single from Kyle Karros in the home half of the inning but it turned out to be the only run of the game for the Indians. It was a scoreless 2nd inning for the 2 clubs before the Ems were able to build on their lead in the 3rd inning. With a runner on first Gavello ripped a double out to left-center field for his 2nd straight hit of the game and his 3rd RBI of the night. A couple of batters later Alex Suarez clubbed his team leading 6th home run of the season. It was a 2-run shot for Suarez and he was able to clear the right center field wall with the 375 foot blast. It was fantastic to see the bats coming alive in the 2nd game of the double-header.

Joe Whitman got the start in the 2nd game and he was phenomenal in his first appearance for the Emeralds. The former 2023 2nd round draft selection threw 4 solid innings on the mound. He gave up 3 hits and 1 run, however it wasn't an earned run. He allowed 2 walks and struck out 6. It was great to see Whitman in control on the mound after joining the team earlier this week. Trent Harris pitched after Whitman, and Harris was also making his Emeralds debut. He spun 2 scoreless innings and allowed just 1 hit while striking out 4 batters. Harris didn't give up a run and ended up earning the victory in tonight's game. Julio Rodriguez closed out the game in the 7th and struck out 1 batter in a scoreless frame.

Eugene added 1 more run of insurance in the top of the 5th inning, and once again it was off the bat of Gavello. He hit another double to left-center field to score O'Tremba for the 2nd time in as many innings. Gavello ended today's game with 3 hits and 4 RBI's. It's been a great week for Gavello as he is now 5-8 at the plate with a home run and 5 RBI's.

Eugene now has a 2-1 series lead over Spokane and tomorrow marks the end of the 1st half. They'll look to win their 2nd straight now against the Indians. Will Bendar is on the mound for the Ems with first pitch set for 6:35 P.M.

