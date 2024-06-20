C's Keep Rolling in Pasco

PASCO, WA - The Canadians bested the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] 4-3 on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium for their third consecutive victory to start their road trip in Pasco. The C's have now won 11 of 13 against Tri-City so far this season.

After scoring four runs in the first inning of game two of yesterday's doubleheader, it appeared like the Canadians were going to hang another crooked number in the opening stanza on Wednesday. Jamari Baylor led off the game with a single, later driven in by an RBI single from Peyton Williams. After another hit and walk in the inning, a fly out left the bases loaded.

The Dust Devils tied the game in the bottom of the first, with Wetaskiwin, AB native Matt Coutney delivering an RBI single to score Caleb Ketchup.

Vancouver took the lead back in the third. It started with a towering home run to right field from Jace Bohrofen - his sixth of the year - and Williams singled on the next pitch. He would come around to score on a Dylan Rock double to extend the lead to 3-1.

Undeterred, Tri-City got one back in the bottom of the inning then tied the game in the fourth thanks to an RBI triple by Kevin Bruggeman.

The game remained tied until the seventh, when Jace Bohrofen hit a one-out triple and scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Je'Von Ward. That's all the Canadians would need, as a trio of relievers combined to retire the last 16 Dust Devils and secure the 4-3 victory.

Pat Gallagher allowed three runs in five innings, striking out six. He left with the game tied before Conor Larkin (W, 2-0) came on and retired all six batters he faced, which included four strikeouts. Josh Mollerus (H, 2) worked a clean eighth and Alex Amalfi (S, 1) set down the side in order in the ninth to secure his first save of the season.

The series continues tomorrow night for game four of seven this week. Mississauga, Ontario native Connor O'Halloran toes the slab for the Canadians against #17 Angels prospect Jorge Marcheco. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball can be heard on Sportsnet 650, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

