It's Throwback Thursday with the AquaSox

June 20, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Every Thursday game, the AquaSox celebrate Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light!

Come hang out and celebrate Throwback Thursday with $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as the AquaSox take on the Hillsboro Hops!

Left-hander Brandyn Garcia will be taking the mound for the AquaSox. Last time out at Eugene, Garcia threw six innings of one-run baseball while earning his fifth pitching win of the year.

And yes, we will still be selling those tasty Cheesy Mac & Cheese Dogs! A hot dog topped with crushed Doritos, nacho cheese, as well as mac and cheese. Swing by our Franks on 3rd stand to try one!

Tickets are available on the Everett AquaSox website. Don't be left out! Get your tickets today to see your Frogs take on the Hops! We can't wait to see everyone out at the ballpark.

