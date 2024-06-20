Sox Swept in Doubleheader

June 20, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox played a doubleheader against the Hillsboro Hops Wednesday evening at Funko Field, dropping Game One 7-3 and losing Game Two 4-1. Both contests were seven innings long.

Everett jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game One as Brock Rodden crushed two solo home runs. His home runs were his eighth and ninth. He is now tied with AquaSox teammate RJ Schreck for the Northwest League lead.

Hillsboro gained a run back in the top of the fourth inning as Gavin Conticello hit an RBI double. Jared Sundstrom neutralized Conticello's contribution in the bottom of the fourth, destroying a 420-foot solo home run to center field to give the AquaSox a 3-1 lead.

The Hops came back in the top of the fifth inning and held the Frogs scoreless across the final three innings to secure their 7-3 victory in Game One.

From the mound, Marcelo Perez threw five innings, and Allan Saathoff and Joseph Hernandez each tossed one scoreless inning.

In Game Two, right-hander Shaddon Peavyhouse was locked in from his first pitch. He struck out five of his first six batters swinging and concluded his night after throwing three innings of one-run baseball. Peavyhouse only allowed two hits.

Schreck helped Everett jump out to a first-inning lead, hitting an RBI double to center field to provide them a 1-0 advantage. Hillsboro clawed their way back by hitting two home runs, taking a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning. The Hops added two more runs across the final three innings to take a 4-1 advantage.

The AquaSox did not score after the first inning as the Hillsboro bullpen threw six consecutive scoreless innings to secure their 4-1 victory and a sweep during the doubleheader.

Josh Hood, Sundstrom, Rodden, and Hunter Fitz-Gerald finished with multiple hits on the night between the two games. Rodden blasted a pair of homers, and Sundstrom's home run was his seventh. Gabriel Moncada and Schreck each doubled.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow night is Throwback Thursday! Come hang out and celebrate Throwback Thursday with $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as the AquaSox take on the Hillsboro Hops! Left-hander Brandyn Garcia will be taking the mound for the AquaSox. Last time out at Eugene, Garcia threw six innings of one-run baseball while earning his fifth win of the year.

