Indians Outlast AquaSox in 13-8 Slugfest

July 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Everett and Spokane combined for 21 runs and 28 hits but it was the Indians who got the last laugh with a 13-8 win over the AquaSox in front of 5,528 fans at Avista Stadium for Ribby Bobblehead & Fireworks Night presented by City of Spokane and 103.9 BOB FM.

TOP PERFORMERS

Bryant Betancourt enjoyed a career night at the plate with one double, two home runs, and four RBIs.

Jesus Bugarin provided plenty of punch from the No. 9 spot in Spokane's lineup with three hits - including his fifth home run of the season - and a career-high five RBIs.

Dyan Jorge and Jesus Ordonez both had three hits while Kyle Karros and Juan Guerrero both notched a pair of base knocks in the win.

Southpaw Caleb Franzen (1-0) picked up his first win of the season with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (13-10), Redband (8-4), OFT (4-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (22-11), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, July 13th vs. Everett - 7:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 6:00 p.m.)

RHP Ty Cummings (2-3, 5.45) vs. Spokane LHP Sean Sullivan (4-2, 2.50)

Promotion - Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers & KXLY 4 News Now: Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball BINGO card on your way in and play along to win great prizes throughout the game. Plus stick around after the game for another great fireworks show immediately following the game presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.