Brooks Bombs C's to Win

July 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Canadians broke their mini two-game losing streak with a well-earned 3-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds [SF] at PK Park on Saturday evening.

Starters Rafael Sanchez (W, 5-1) and Manuel Mercedes were dealing early on in this one, with each recording six strikeouts over three scoreless innings.

The Exploding Whales - Eugene's alternate identity for the night - got on the board first in the fourth inning, scoring two runs on a walk and two hits. As we've grown accustomed to seeing in the second half, the C's responded quickly to the deficit.

After Je'Von Ward walked to start the inning, Peyton Williams crushed a line drive that bounced over the right field wall for a rulebook double. A pop out followed, but the stage was set for Robert Brooks with two outs. After scoring the only two runs for the C's over the last two games, the Marietta, GA native delivered a go-ahead, three-run home run to left field to make the game 3-2. It proved to be the game winner.

With Sanchez battling a high pitch count through five innings, the C's turned to Chay Yeager (H, 6) for the sixth. After putting the first two batters on, the right-hander struck out the next man before inducing an inning-ending double play.

Grayson Thurman (H, 6) followed, allowing two hits over two innings while striking out two. Jonathan Lavallee (S, 3) entered for the ninth and struck out the side to earn his third save of the year.

With the win, the C's move to 15-5 in the second half while Eugene falls to 10-10. The series wraps up tomorrow at 5:05 p.m. from PK Park with Pat Gallagher (3-4, 4.86) toeing the slab for Vancouver and Cesar Perdomo (1-1, 3.14) on the mound for the Emeralds. Catch the series finale of RE/MAX Canadians baseball on Sportsnet 650.

