Schreck Homers, Pitching Falters in 13-8 Loss

July 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

SPOKANE, WA: Despite recording double-digit hits, the AquaSox fell to the Spokane Indians 13-8 Friday evening at Avista Stadium.

After the Indians put up a seven-spot in the bottom of the first inning, the Frogs rallied to score four runs in the top of the second inning. Following a walk from Josh Hood, Bill Knight and Hunter Fitz-Gerald knocked consecutive doubles to score a pair, and Andrew Miller smacked a two-run home run to left field. Miller's long ball was his sixth of the season and his fifth against the Indians.

Falling behind 9-4 heading into the top of the fourth inning, Everett needed a burst of scoring to keep the game within reach. Fitz-Gerald hit his second double, and Miller tallied his second hit by knocking an RBI single to left field. Two batters later, RJ Schreck smashed a two-run home run to right field, extending his long ball total to 12 while cutting Spokane's lead to 9-7. Schreck stands alone at the top of the Northwest League, leading all hitters in home runs.

Over the final five innings, the AquaSox offense would fall flat as the pitching struggled to keep a manageable deficit intact. Everett added their eighth and final run in the top of the eighth inning. Following an Axel Sanchez single, Michael Arroyo hit a sacrifice fly. However, it would be to no avail as the AquaSox went down scoreless in the top of the ninth inning, allowing Spokane to secure a 13-8 victory and their third victory of the series

