Heroic Comeback Win for Hillsboro

July 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

(Hillsboro, OR) After dropping five straight games the Hillsboro Hops had an electric come-from-behind 9-8 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils. Hillsboro Ballpark was electric as the crowd watched the Hops score eight unanswered runs to secure the Friday night victory.

Hillsboro starter Logan Clayton gave up a solo shot to the first Tri-City batter he faced in the game. Back-to-back singles allowed the Dust Devils to tack on another run in the top of the first putting them up 2-0 before Hillsboro even had a chance.

In the bottom of the second, Hillsboro got on the board after Neyfy Castillo drew a lead-off walk and stole second, scoring on a fielder's choice.

Landon Wallace hit his first career home run against Logan Clayton, coming in the form of a grand slam to put Tri-City up 6-1 in the top of the fifth with no outs. After giving up six earned runs on six hits Logan Clayton exited the game with two runners on. Alec Baker came into the game with two runners on, allowing back-to-back hits to put the Dust Devils up 8-1 before a runner was tagged out at home for the final out of the inning.

Tri-City starting pitcher Ryan Costeiu pitched four innings only giving up two hits and one earned run. Jose Fermin came into the game as the relief.

Jean Walters hit an RBI single to drive in Kevin Sim to score the first run of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded Gavin Conticello hit a ground-rule double to drive in two more runs, inching closer to the Dust Devil 8-4 lead.

Junior Franco doubled and Jose Fernandez singled, putting two runners on before Kevin Sim hit a ball down the line. The left fielder for the Dust Devils threw the ball that he believed to be foul over the fence, getting charged with a throwing error and allowing all three runs to score making it a one-run game. With a runner on first, Tri-City pitcher Nick Mondak replaced Jose Fermin. Fermin gave up six earned runs in one and a third innings.

Gavin Conticello was the tying run in the bottom of the seventh after drawing a walk and getting driven in on a Neyfy Castillo RBI triple. Junior Franco drove in Castillo to put the Hops up 9-8 after being down 8-1 in the fifth inning.

Mondak pitched for one and two-thirds innings allowing two earned runs and the Hops to take the lead. Dylan Phillips came into the game in the bottom of the eighth for Tri-City.

Jean Walters went four-for-five driving in one run, while Kevin Sim and Gavin Conticello both drove in two runs. Alec Baker pitched three and two-thirds innings only allowing three hits and getting the win for the Hops.

Hillsboro will take on Tri-City at Hillsboro Ballpark with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm on Saturday, June 13. The pre-game show will start at 6:50 pm on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

