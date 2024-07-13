Different Day, Similar Results for C's

July 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - In a game that played out very similarly to Thursday night's matchup, the Canadians dropped Friday night's game 6-1 for the second consecutive loss against the Eugene Emeralds [SF] at PK Park.

The Canadians scored first, with Robert Brooks scoring after doubling with one out in the second inning. Jean Arnaez then brought him in with a line drive to left field that was lost in the sun by Emeralds leftfielder Alex Suarez. The C's have scored just one run in each of the last two games, with Brooks coming home as both.

The Emeralds responded to the early deficit with a three-run bottom of the second inning thanks to three hits, a walk, and a hit batter. A solo home run in the fifth inning would tack on another run, before a two-run sixth gave the Giants affiliate their last pair of runs on the night.

C's starter Juaron Watts Brown (L, 0-2) - making just his second start as a Canadian - battled control issues for his second consecutive start, walking five and giving up five earned runs through five innings. Aaron Munson pitched the sixth inning, giving up his first two runs of the year.

The seventh and eighth were pitched by Kai Peterson and Conor Larkin, who tossed clean 1-2-3 innings with each recording a strikeout.

Vancouver falls to 14-5 in the second half, with the Emeralds improving to 10-9. The C's will look to secure a series split tomorrow, with Rafael Sanchez (4-1, 4.36) toeing the slab against Emeralds right-hander Manuel Mercedes (3-6, 4.48). Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball all weekend long on Sportsnet 650.

The Canadians return to The Nat after the All-Star Break with three games against Spokane [COL] July 19-21. Tickets and more information are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

