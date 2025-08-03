Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 3, 2025
August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever outlast the Seattle Storm 78-74 to notch their FIFTH straight win
Natasha Howard paced Indiana with 21 PTS, 5 REB, and 5 AST, while Sophie Cunningham chipped in 17 PTS (season-high) and 4 threes. Aliyah Boston added a double-double with 16 PTS and 12 REB!
#WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
