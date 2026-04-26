Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 25, 2026

Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever defeated the New York Liberty, 109-91, to pick up their first preseason win!

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL Kelsey Mitchell: 18 PTS, 2 3PM Han Xu: 20 PTS, 2 REB Breanna Stewart: 16 PTS, 2 3PM, 6 REB







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2026

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